Swmg LLC Acquires 3,335 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $395,321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $65,351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.47.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

