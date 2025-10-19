JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Stock Holdings Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $396,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after buying an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after buying an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

