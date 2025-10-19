Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.