Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.
SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
