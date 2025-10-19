Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPAB. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.