William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $34.65 Million in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBT Marel Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE JBTM opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. JBT Marel Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $148.76.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is presently -17.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBTM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price target on JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JBT Marel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

