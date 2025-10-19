MGO One Seven LLC Sells 479 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE BJ opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

