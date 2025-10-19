Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $733,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.4%
Broadcom stock opened at $349.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.