Cwm LLC Purchases 3,491 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,065,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,235,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,499,000 after acquiring an additional 975,792 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,883.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after acquiring an additional 747,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $171.37 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $176.88. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the sale, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $59,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,374 shares of company stock worth $5,936,444 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

