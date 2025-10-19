Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.