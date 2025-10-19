Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Orca Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 5.1% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $349.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

