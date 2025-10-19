Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Stock Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,201 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

