VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.9%

VRSN stock opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.62 and a 12-month high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.06, for a total value of $528,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,960,062.34. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.92, for a total transaction of $131,722.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,971.88. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,706 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

