Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 143.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 840.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the sale, the president owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.9%

TRNO stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.