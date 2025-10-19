Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $736.23 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,213.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

