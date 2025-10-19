Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 210 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3%

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $625.84 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $619.15 and its 200-day moving average is $568.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

