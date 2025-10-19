Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,970.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 472.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 138.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,618. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.2%

POWL opened at $330.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $286.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.