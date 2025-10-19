Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

