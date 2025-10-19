Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

