Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.
In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
