Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,396 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Best Buy by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

BBY stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $96.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

