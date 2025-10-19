Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 100,814 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,814 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -169.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

