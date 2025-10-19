4,310 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Purchased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 57,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,366,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $919,839. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

