Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 32 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $331.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

