SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Novem Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDY opened at $139.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

