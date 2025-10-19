Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 144 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $228.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.20 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

