Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 315,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

