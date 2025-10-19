Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 248,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 76,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

