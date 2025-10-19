Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 489,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%
JMST opened at $50.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
