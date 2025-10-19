Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 489,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

JMST opened at $50.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.