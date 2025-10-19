Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.