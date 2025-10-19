Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 877,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,104 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,854,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 28.2%

DFIC opened at $32.88 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

