TrueMark Investments LLC Buys 18,623 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth $2,110,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

