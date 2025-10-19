Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Lennar by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:LEN opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

