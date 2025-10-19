Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €24.69 on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €17.12 and a 1 year high of €28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.46 and a 200 day moving average of €23.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

