William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,035,967 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,035,967 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $31,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $207.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $190.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $217.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

