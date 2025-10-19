BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

BKM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.