Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF $IVVB

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF makes up about 2.2% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVVB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The iShares Large Cap Deep Buffer ETF (IVVB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a cap, while applying a downside hedge against declines occurring in the range of 5-20%, during a calendar quarter.

