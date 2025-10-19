Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 36,787 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,787 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,528,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

