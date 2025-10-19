Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 77,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $154.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.92.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

