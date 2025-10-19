Tai Sandi See Sells 3,888 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $34,758.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,806.28. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tai Sandi See also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Tai Sandi See sold 382 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,783.94.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

LXEO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $517.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LXEO. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,117,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 363.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after buying an additional 3,469,210 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 2,108,474 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.1% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,228,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 2,091,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 929,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

