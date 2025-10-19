Flavin Financial Services Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Flavin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 179,002 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

