iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA Stake Lessened by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 279,540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 145,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

