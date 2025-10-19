Analyzing QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commercial National Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get QCR alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 1 4 0 2.80 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QCR and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

QCR currently has a consensus target price of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Volatility & Risk

QCR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 19.43% 11.71% 1.30% Commercial National Financial 22.02% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QCR and Commercial National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $597.39 million 1.92 $113.85 million $6.64 10.19 Commercial National Financial $29.17 million 1.63 $5.86 million $1.60 7.50

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QCR beats Commercial National Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. It also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. In addition, the company provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture, as well as treasury services. It provides its services through offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.