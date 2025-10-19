Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.43. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

