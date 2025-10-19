William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 127,012 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,012 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $36,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,109,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after acquiring an additional 63,255 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI opened at $81.15 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, EVP Joseph Eppers purchased 1,402 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 2,500 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,315.32. This trade represents a 15.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

