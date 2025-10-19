Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $175.33 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

