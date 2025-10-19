Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total value of $199,652.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,385,939.38. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $532.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.87.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $470.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $497.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

