Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,445.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $101.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.12.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

