William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $44,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after acquiring an additional 657,630 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $94.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

