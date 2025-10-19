William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,942 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 19.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 46.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

