Sempra Energy $SRE Position Decreased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.26 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

