Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.1429.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

Get Docusign alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Docusign Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 738.2% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.